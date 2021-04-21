Growing exports, new COVID-19 vaccine prices, and lockdown at Hero MotoCorp: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 21, 2021

Growing Exports

Anup Wadhawan, India's Commerce Secretary, claims that India's exports are reviving. He anticipates exports to end FY22 on a strong note. India's trade position with the United States and China has improved as a result of the increase in exports.

While India has been able to maintain its trade surplus with the US, it has managed to reduce the deficit with China in 2020-21.

India's exports to the US stood at $53 billion in 2019-20 and $51 billion in 2020-21. In 2019-20, imports from the United States reached $35.8 billion, up from $28 billion in 2020-21.

Exports to China in 2019-20 were at $16.6 billion and $21.2 billion in 2020-21. Imports from China were worth $65 billion in 2019-20 while it remained flat for 2020-21.

On the export front, India is getting the benefit of a low base of last year. It has uplifted its export figures in recent months. However, there is no doubt that India's exports have seen a remarkable improvement. The biggest takeaway here is that India has improved its trade position with two of its largest trade partners.