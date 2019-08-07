Grofers hires 5000 employees as demand rises

New Delhi: Online grocery retailer Grofers has hired 5000 employees in its warehousing and front-end operations to cater growing demand, a top official said.

The online grocery startup is also planning to expand its footprints in the tier-II cities next year and will later evaluate whether the retailer will go into the territories of Jammu and Kashmir, the company official said.

"We are growing strong and have added 5,000 employees in the warehousing and front-end operations, ahead of our second Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale from August 10 to 18," Grofers founder Saurabh Kumar said.

They will mostly be engaged in 15 new warehouses and help increasing its delivery staff strength, he said. Grofers hired around 400 women employees keeping the demand for GOBD in mind.