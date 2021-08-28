Grofers founder Albinder Dhindsa flayed for 10-minute delivery promise; his response

Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of online grocery delivery platform Grofers, has been criticised for saying that people if needed groceries, the startup will deliver in within 10-15 minutes. Grofers has been flayed for the statement as Dhindsa's promise will put its riders at risk.

Earlier this week the company announced that it has started 10-minutes grocery delivery service in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Dhindsa responded on Twitter to the criticism:

I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/RNhFvd6ojV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 28, 2021

Gurugram-based grocery delivery startup Grofers entered the unicorn club, after raising $120 million from online food delivery firm Zomato.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:20 PM IST