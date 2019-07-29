Green nod to Tata Chemical's Rs 1,042.07 crore soda ash project

New Delhi: Tata Chemicals, the world's second largest soda ash manufacturer, has received green nod for expansion of its soda ash plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,042.07 crore, according to official documents.

The proposal is for expansion of its soda ash plant located in Devbhumi Dwarka district fro 10.91 lakh tonne per annum to 113.16 lakh tonne per annum and enhance captive power plant capacity from 84 mega watt (mw) to 125 mw.

The proposal was first vetted by a central government constituted green panel and based on its recommendations the Union Environment Ministry has given the environment clearance (EC) for the expansion of soda ash plant in Gujarat.

The green signal to the proposed project has been given subject to compliance of certain conditions and prior clearance from the wildlife angle, including clearance from the standing committee of the national board for wildlife.