Great news for professionals: TDS, TCS rates reduced by 25% for the current Financial Year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on Wednesday a day after PM Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore worth economic package to support the economy that has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, over the next few days, the Finance Ministry will come forward and give details about this mega economic package, Sitharaman said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

In order to provide more funds at the disposal of the taxpayers, the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for the specified receipts shall be reduced by 25% of the existing rates, said Sitharaman.

Moreover, she said that the payment for contract, professional fees, interest, rent, dividend, commission, brokerage, etc. shall be eligible for this reduced rate of TDS.