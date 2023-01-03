Granules India to set up Rs 20 bln green pharma unit at Kakinada | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a press release from the company, Granules India Ltd. has partnered with Greenko ZeroC to create a carbon-free greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh with an expected investment of 20 billion rupees.

According to the statement, the facility will be built on 100 acres of land utilising carbon-free solutions created in collaboration with Greenko ZeroC.

On Dec 22, Granules India had said that the board had approved setting up a greenfield project, but didn't disclose the details.

According to Granules India, the partnership will help the company achieve its sustainability and green chemistry goals by reducing its carbon footprint.

The project will be commissioned in phases and it will use carbon free energy and green hydrogen derivatives to produce products like paracetamol, metformin, and other active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Granules India has a large customer base for its paracetamol, metformin-based products and active pharmaceutical ingredients across globe.

The company also plans to produce energy intensive fermentation-based products at the proposed facility using carbon free energy.

The partnership with Greenko ZeroC will be extended to utilise carbon free energy technology across manufacturing locations globally, Granules India said.

Greenko ZeroC is part of Greenko Group, generating about 7.5 GW of solar, wind and hydro energy with lower costs.