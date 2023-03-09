e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGR Infraprojects lowest bidder for Bihar highway project

GR Infraprojects lowest bidder for Bihar highway project

Construction on the project, which is being funded in the hybrid annuity manner, is expected to be finished by GR Infraprojects 730 days after the appointed date

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
GR Infraprojects lowest bidder for Bihar highway project | Image: GR Infraprojects (Representative)

GR Infraprojects Ltd, construction engineering firm, has announced it has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct a 33.5-km stretch of the greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway in Bihar, at a cost of ₹12.5 bln, via an exchange filing.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building the roadway as part of the Center's Bharatmala initiative.

Construction on the project, which is being funded in the hybrid annuity manner, is expected to be finished by GR Infraprojects 730 days after the appointed date.

According to the regulatory filing, the company will run the stretch for 15 years following the start of commercial operations.

The shares of GR Infraprojects were up 2.25% on NSE at ₹1,054.90, at 13:22 IST.

Read Also
YES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590