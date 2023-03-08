GQG to invest more in Adani after Rs 15,000 crore infusion; was tracking stock for 5 years

After crashing down to lowest levels in more than a year, the Adani Group's stocks have bounced back to gain more than 95 per cent in just six days. The turnaround in Adani's fortunes was triggered by a Rs 15,000 crore investment from US-based GQG Partners, founded by Indian-American Rajiv Jain. After addressing the concerns of his Australian clients about the Adani stake acquisition, Jain has hinted at raising the bet on the conglomerate.

Read Also Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

More in store for Adani?

Speaking to the media, Jain said that increasing investments in a firm based on earnings and performance is usual practice for GQG. He added that they dive deeper instead of going with the prevalent market sentiment and that clients have reacted more positively than anticipated. Jain also mentioned that he hasn't been in touch with Adani since the deal, as there isn't much to talk about.

Focuses on assets, downplays allegations

Jain mentioned how 25 per cent air traffic moving from Adani's airports and high movement of cargo from its ports, played a role in the decision. He had also been monitoring Adani's movements for the past five years, but hadn't bought its stocks so far as they were priced high.

As for the allegations of fraud in the Hindenburg report, Jain said that they don't make sense as almost every Indian company has hundreds of court cases. He added that the government has changed several times in three decades since Adani was launched, and that frauds don't last that long.