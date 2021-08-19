Govt to spend Rs 200 cr for refurbishing, rebuilding SEEPZ: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Advertisement

The Centre is working on a policy which will enable companies wanting to exit SEEPZ Special Economic Zone to do it in a time-bound manner and enable new companies to take their place, said Piyush Goyal in Mumbai today.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry announced this during a meeting with Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards and Authorities and other stakeholders in Mumbai, to discuss measures to enhance and increase exports.

The Minister said he has asked the Development Commissioner of SEEPZ to set up a Common Services Centre in consultation with industry, to provide services at very competitive prices. “I have also asked to build new places in SEEPZ, both for newer units to come in and also to move existing units into new places, for which plans can be made in a phased manner. About Rs. 50 crore will be spent for setting up Common Services Centre facilities and roughly Rs. 200 crore for refurbishing and rebuilding in the SEEPZ”.

The Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) was set up on May 1, 1973 as uni-product EPZ exclusively for manufacture and export of electronic items. Later on, the government decided to permit manufacture and export of Gem & Jewellery items from SEEPZ during 1987-88.

With a view to overcome the shortcomings experienced on account of the multiplicity of controls and clearances; absence of world-class infrastructure, and an unstable fiscal regime and with a view of attract larger foreign investments in India, the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Policy was announced in April 2000. SEEPZ was one of the three Export Processing Zones converted as Special Economic Zone from November 1, 2000.

The Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Commodity Boards and Authorities present in the meeting included IOPEPC (Indian Oilseeds & Produce Export Promotion Council), EEPC India, PLEXCONCIL (The Plastics Export Promotion Council), Services Export Promotion Council, SRTEPC (Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council), Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs, Powerloom Development & Export Promotion Council, Texprocil, GJEPC (Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council), AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), CII, FIEO (Federation of Indian Exports Organization), Project Export Promotion Council of India and others. The EPCs and other participants joined physically in Mumbai as well as online from other places.

