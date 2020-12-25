Govt to impose anti-dumping duty on certain kind of steel imports

The government may impose an anti-dumping duty for five years on certain type of steel products from few countries, including Japan and Korea, to guard domestic players from cheap imports as the Commerce Ministry has recommended for the same.

According to a notification by the ministry's investigation arm DGTR, the duty "is recommended to be imposed for five years" on imports of 'Flat Rolled Products of Stainless Steel' from regions including European Union, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

The duty recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) ranges between USD 67 per tonne to USD 944 per tonne. The Finance Ministry takes the final call to impose the duty.

The DGTR suggested the imposition of these duties after conducting investigation about alleged dumping by these countries.