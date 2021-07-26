Govt spent Rs 1,060 cr on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor in last 3 fiscal years

A total of Rs1,060.02 crore has been spent during the last three fiscal years for the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project, the government told the Rajya Sabha.

Answering a question raised by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on 30th December, 2020, approved the project cost of Krishnapatnam node (Andhra Pradesh) and Tumakuru node (Karnataka) as Rs 2,139.44 crore and Rs 1,701.81 crore respectively.

The timelines for the construction of trunk infrastructure in these two nodes is 36-48 months, the government said.

According to the government, the Perspective Plan of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor has been completed and following three priority nodes have been identified for development: (i) Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, (ii) Tumakuru in Karnataka and (iii) Ponneri in Tamil Nadu.

Master planning and preliminary engineering activities for nodes at Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Tumakuru (Karnataka) have been completed.