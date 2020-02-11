Govt says net NPAs of LIC at Rs 1,283 crore as of Sep 30

The net non-performing assets of Life Insurance Corp of India stood at 12.83 bln rupees at the end of September, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur was replying to a question on "NPAs of LIC" in Rajya Sabha.

"As reported by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), its net Non-performing Assets (NPAs) stood at 12.83 bln rupees (0.43% of its total lending) on 30.09.19 and 30.13 bln rupees (1.06% % of its total lending) on 31.03.14 with Power, Housing and Telecom sectors contributing to majority of NPAs," he said.