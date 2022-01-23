Govt relaxes deadline for re-export of containers used for oxygen transport

The customs department has given time till September 30 for the re-export high-quality containers which have been imported for efficient transportation of liquid medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the government said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) stated that it has received representations through the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for providing relaxations in the re-export of ISO containers imported temporarily for combating the Covid pandemic.

CBIC circular stated''Board hereby guides all the field formations to allow extension of time period for re-exports of ISO containers meant for transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen grade.

Currently, containers are allowed to be imported duty-free with the condition of re-export in the next six months.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:02 PM IST