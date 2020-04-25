Govt okays opening of all registered shops in residential complexes

The move comes a month into the government-ordered nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Shops in market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, would be allowed to open," a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The government has, however, not allowed the opening of shops in "single and multi-brand malls". The government had earlier allowed only single or kirana stores and ration shops engaged in selling essential items to remain open.

The notification also said, it would be mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50% strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks with strict adherence to social distancing norms. The easing of restrictions would not applicable in hotspots and containment zones, it added.