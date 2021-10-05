Govt notifies constitution of National Road Safety Board to improve traffic management

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified the constitution of the National Road Safety Board, which will be responsible for promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology, among others.

The ministry in a statement said that head office of the board shall be in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the board may establish offices at other places in India. It shall consist of the chairman and not less than three, but not exceeding seven members, to be appointed by the central government, the statement added.

The board will also conduct research to improve road safety, traffic management, crash investigation and provide technical advice and assistance to the central government, state governments and local authorities on road safety and traffic management, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:11 PM IST