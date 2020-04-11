Govt mulls states' request to extend lockdown by 2 weeks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a review meeting with chief ministers of all states over videoconferencing. Modi had announced the 21-day national lockdown on Mar 24 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 7,447 and the disease has claimed 239 lives so far. The lockdown has had an adverse impact on daily wagers and migrant labourers in cities as they lost work and means of sustenance. This has led to some of them heading back home on foot in the absence of public transport. To tackle this, the government has so far announced a 1.7-trln-rupee package to help poor women and the farmers.