Govt mulls late repayment of loans for MSMEs to tide over coronavirus impact

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met ministers and officials of civil aviation, animal husbandry, tourism and MSME ministries to take stock of the situation following the coronavirus outbreak.

The government is mulling measures like allowing late repayment of loans by the micro, small and medium enterprises to support the sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, sources said on Friday.

"We have discussed various things including fiscal support... some kind of deferment to ease the whole thing. The issues related to GST were also discussed," said an official after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

Senior officials from the union MSME ministry met the Finance Minister here and suggested various measures to help the country's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector tide over the present crisis.

The industry is facing major disruptions in the supply chain owing to the coronavirus outbreak amid weakness in consumption demand.

The finance ministry is compiling various demands of these sectors which are severely impacted by Covid-19, Sitharaman told reporters.

The ministry will hold an internal meeting on Saturday to firm up the action plan to deal with the crisis, she added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said the government is setting up a 'Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force' to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.