Govt move to regulate sugar exports sensible, welcome, say experts

It is a welcome move on the part of the government to limit sugar exports in the interest of domestic availability, instead of imposing blanket ban on exports, said Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai - a trade facilitating body.

On May 24, the Centre imposed restrictions on sugar exports from June 1, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said. This is being done for the first time in six years in order to maintain enough domestic supply and prevent rise in prices. After Brazil, India is the world's second-largest sugar producer and exporter.

Step taken to boost ethanol production

To control domestic inflation and steer more sugarcane into ethanol production, the Centre has placed a 10-million-tonne limit on sugar exports this season, despite record overseas sales, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

In the midst of a worldwide commodities-price spiral, India's export limits can drive international prices higher. Food export bans have been applied in other nations as well, such as Indonesia, which limited the export of palm oil to assure food availability locally after global food inflation reached record highs following the conflict.

On account of recent market correction followed with this news, most sugar stocks have plummeted 30 percent to 40 percent from 52-week highs, but export restrictions will make more surplus sweetener accessible for domestic ethanol production, which is a primary government aim, Nigam said.

The sugar sector is undergoing a massive transformation and has emerged as a powerful clean energy driver, accelerating India's transition to renewable energy. Increased cane diversion to ethanol will alleviate the problem of excess sugar inventories and minimize company volatility, resulting in improved profitability, lower working capital, and stronger long-term cash flows. To solve the problem of excess sugar, the government is encouraging sugar mills to shift excess sugarcane to ethanol production, he added.

No blanket ban on sugar exports

It is welcome that in the interest of domestic availability, the government has introduced mandatory approval process for export of sugar, instead of imposing blanket ban on exports, said Kalantri of MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai. Any blanket ban on sugar exports by India would have raised world sugar prices and it would have also hurt India’s image as a reliable supplier of agro commodities.

Sugar and sugar products contribute 10 percent to India’s agro export earnings and hence the move to regulate sugar export is sensible, instead of imposing blanket ban, Kalantri said.

In recent years, India sharply improved its sugar export performance from being the 10th largest exporter behind Brazil, Germany, USA, Thailand, Netherlands, France etc. in 2017. India has a share of nearly 10 percent in world exports.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 02:02 PM IST