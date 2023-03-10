Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis | Image: CCI (Representative)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is inviting applications on a deputation basis for 17 positions, including Additional Director General and Deputy Director General.

The CCI, which reports to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), monitors anti-competitive business activities and strives to advance fair trade principles.

According to a notification, applications are being sought for various positions, including Deputy Director General, Joint Director General, and Additional Director General.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be employees for the central or state governments, as well as for government corporations, autonomous bodies, regulatory authorities, universities, or judicial institutions of central or state governments.

The initial appointment will be made on a deputation basis under foreign service terms for a period of three years, with a maximum extension of seven years.

The announcement dated March 10 stated, "Applications in the prescribed proforma, together with all necessary documents, may be forwarded through proper channel, latest by April 24 2023".