Govt extends HLL Lifecare bid submission deadline till Feb 28

The government has extended the deadline by about a month till February 28 for prospective buyers to submit the expression of interest (EoI) for HLL Lifecare.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited preliminary bids for selling the government's 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE.

The last date for expression of interest (EoI) was January 31 and in view of the prevailing situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been extended to February 28, stated DIPAM.

The due date for intimation to the qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by the DIPAM has been extended by a month till March 14.

HLL, a CPSE under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is involved in manufacturing and marketing a range of contraceptives, women's healthcare products, hospital supplies.

