Govt bans export of hydroxychloroquine, its formulations

Export-oriented units and units in special economic zones will be exempt from the ban, the Director General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The ban will also not be applicable if export is made to fulfil obligation under advance licensing or where irrevocable letter of credit has been issued before the ban, the notification said.
