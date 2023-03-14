 Government urged to place price caps on airfare by parliamentary panel
Government urged to place price caps on airfare by parliamentary panel

It didn't find any mechanism deployed by the ministry to control airfare, which rises beyond limits for reasonable profits with rising demand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

Year after year, apart from the festive spirit and bustling markets, fully booked trains and sky-high air fares are regular features of holiday season. This happens as demand-based pricing is a convenient mechanism adopted by airlines, and high aircraft fuel costs make flying more expensive. As the aviation sector eyes a recovery from the pandemic slump, a parliamentary panel has urged the government to protect consumers from predatory pricing.

No mechanism to control prices

The Parliamentary Standing Committee urged the civil aviation ministry to place upper and lower limits for airfares, so that private airlines can grow, without hampering the interests of passengers. The panel's report cited complaints of a surge in pricing when demand peaks as people travel more during festivals and holiday season. It didn't find any mechanism deployed by the ministry to control airfare, which rises beyond limits for reasonable profits with rising demand.

Rising demand leaves flyers vulnerable

In the backdrop of plans to make air travel affordable for Indians, the capacity to bring more aircraft hasn't expanded significantly. Domestic travel for this year is expected to be 10 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. Despite big orders, deliveries of aircraft will still take time, which means demand for seats will rise, exposing passengers to risks of exorbitant prices.

In the past year, festive spirits have been hit by prices jumping during Diwali and around Christmas and the New Year in India. The parliamentary panel wants the government to ensure that people aren't fleeced in the guise of commercialisation. Price caps had been imposed on airfare when air travel resumed after the pandemic in 2020, but were removed again in August 2022.

