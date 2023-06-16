Government Tries To Convince Moody's To Upgrade India's Credit Ratings

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

India may have been described as a bright spot in the gloomy global economy bracing for a recession, but it hasn't been able to convince agencies to upgrade its ratings. Despite acknowledging India's strengths, Moody's rates India at Baa3, while Fitch and S&P have given a BBB- rating, which signify the lowest investment grade.

Even though the outlook is stable, Indian government officials and the Chief Economic Advisor made a case for an upgrade when they met executives at Moody's.

Seeking a better position

They pitched the budget, disinvestment targets, and borrowings, as factors to convince Moody's to upgrade India's ratings.

Officials are hopeful since other emerging economies have also been rated higher than India, although they didn't make comparisons or question the calculations used by Moody's.

India's sustainable growth at 7.2 per cent in FY23, after it defied estimates to touch 6.1 per cent in May 2023, could convince Moody's.

Not just about the image

The bond credit rating arm Moody's Investors Services has also said that India's debt burden will either remain stable or decline.

The Chief Economic Advisor has stated that credit ratings are important for increasing the cash flow rather than India's image.

According to him an upgrade by ratings agencies could bring down interest rates for borrowing money by 100 bps.