 Government to cut windfall tax on crude oil production to nil
The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight and are generally based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Government to cut windfall tax on crude oil production to nil | PTI

The government has cut the windfall tax on the production of crude oil from Rs 3,500 per tonne to nil from Tuesday, Reuters reported quoting government notification on Tuesday.

India joined the growing number of nations that tax profits of energy companies on July 1, 2022 when it first imposed windfall profit taxes. At the time, the export duty of Rs 6 per liter was charged on petrol and ATF, with Rs 13 a liter charge on diesel. The government was also charging Rs 23,250 per tonne windfall profit tax on domestic crude production.

Windfall profit

The government charges a tax on windfall profits made by oil producers only when the price they get is above a threshold of $75 per barrel. The tax on fuel exports is based on margins or cracks that refiners get on overseas shipments. These margins are basically a difference between the international oil price realized and the actual cost. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight and are generally based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

article-image

Reliance Industries

The primary exporters of fuel in India are Reliance Industries, which operates the world's largest single-location oil refinery complex in Gujarat and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy.

