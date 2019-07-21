Government sweetens deal to attract bidders for Pawan Hans

New Delhi: Having failed to privatise Pawan Hans last fiscal, the government has now significantly diluted the terms of sale pertaining to employee retrenchment, asset sale and tax liability to attract bidders this time around, sources said. As per the revised terms, the successful bidder would be required to retain all permanent employees for a period of at least one year, as against two years stipulated earlier.

The government has also decided to indemnify the buyer against Rs 577 crore worth tax liability of Pawan Hans in case an ongoing tax dispute is decided against the company. The revised terms of sale have also reduced the time period for stripping of assets of Pawan Hans by the buyer to two years, from three years specified earlier. The relaxation in norms will provide greater freedom to the successful bidder to manage Pawan Hans, the sources said.