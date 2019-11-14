Government relaxes address related Aadhaar norms; here's how to change details of your card

The government has allowed migrants to change address on Aadhaar by giving self declaration, a move aimed at helping them open bank account and promote financial inclusion.
The changes were made by amending the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, as per a gazette notification issued on Wednesday. It allows a person with Aadhaar number for identification wants to provide address different from what is available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the reporting entity, it said. There was long standing demand to ease address change rule.
People can now have residential address in their Aadhaar and give work address as current address in KYC. There are many cases where people may have their address in Aadhaar and want to give a more functional address for KYC.
In order to change the details of your Aadhaar card online, follow these steps to update/change:
Step 1. Visit the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal, https://uidai.gov.in/
Step 2. If you have valid address proof click on “Update Address” else “Request for Address Validation Letter”
Step 3. In the new window, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number
Step 4. Enter the text verification code in the box and click on Send OTP or Enter TOTP
Step 5. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered in UIDAI’s database.
Step 6. Enter this OTP to login to your Aadhaar account
Step 7. Alternately, you can use the TOTP feature to authenticate
Step 8. Tick the Address option and click on the Submit button
Step 9. Enter your residential address mentioned in the Proof of Address (PoA) and click on the “Submit Update Request” button
Step 10. In case you want to modify your address, click the “Modify” option
Step 11. Now tick the declaration and click on the “Proceed” button
Step 12. Select the document type you want to submit as PoA for verification and upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the “Submit” button
Step 13. Click on the “Yes” button and select the BPO service provider that will verify your details and click on Submit
