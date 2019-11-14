Government relaxes address related Aadhaar norms; here's how to change details of your card

People can now have residential address in their Aadhaar and give work address as current address in KYC. There are many cases where people may have their address in Aadhaar and want to give a more functional address for KYC.

In order to change the details of your Aadhaar card online, follow these steps to update/change:

Step 1. Visit the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal, https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2. If you have valid address proof click on “Update Address” else “Request for Address Validation Letter”

Step 3. In the new window, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 4. Enter the text verification code in the box and click on Send OTP or Enter TOTP

Step 5. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered in UIDAI’s database.

Step 6. Enter this OTP to login to your Aadhaar account

Step 7. Alternately, you can use the TOTP feature to authenticate

Step 8. Tick the Address option and click on the Submit button

Step 9. Enter your residential address mentioned in the Proof of Address (PoA) and click on the “Submit Update Request” button

Step 10. In case you want to modify your address, click the “Modify” option

Step 11. Now tick the declaration and click on the “Proceed” button

Step 12. Select the document type you want to submit as PoA for verification and upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the “Submit” button

Step 13. Click on the “Yes” button and select the BPO service provider that will verify your details and click on Submit