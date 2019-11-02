Government orders SFIO probe against DHFL

New Delhi: The government has ordered an SFIO probe into alleged financial irregularities at mortgage lender DHFL after finding instances of suspected fund diversions, according to a source.

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) came under the scanner in the wake of allegations that the company had siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore worth bank loans through layers of shell entities.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs carried out a detailed examination of the allegations of financial misdoings against the company's promoters through the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The RoC report indicated suspected fund diversions at the company, following which the ministry has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe the case, as per the source.