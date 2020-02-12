Government nod to infusing Rs 2,500 cr into 3 PSU general insurers for improving financial health

The Cabinet has allowed "immediate release of Rs 2,500 crore in the light of the critical financial position and breach of regulatory solvency requirements" of these general insurers", statement said.

Briefing reporters here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the capital has been infused in the light of the critical financial position and breach of regulatory solvency requirements of the general insurers. The capital infusion in these companies comes ahead of their proposed merger by the end of March 2020.