Government may seek details of interest on interest charged by banks

Government may ask banks to provide details of interest on interest collected by them for loans exposure of over Rs 2 crore.

This follows the Supreme Court's observation given on Tuesday where it noted that the RBI and the government have not provided any rationale for the overall borrower's debt cap of Rs 2 crore for waiver of interest on interest and directed them to provide such relief to borrowers with overall exposure of over Rs 2 crore as well.

Sources said that the government wants to collect individual bank data to assess the total liability on the sector to reimburse interest on interest collected on loan exposure over Rs 2 crore for the period between March-August 2020. This would help it in devising a plan how to reimburse such interest for borrowers who have exposure of over Rs 2 crore with banks.

Initial thinking, said sources in the know, is to look at 50-50 sharing of remaining repayment liability between the Centre and the banks. This would reduce burden on both.

Some bankers have also suggested that IBA/RBI/Government should file a writ petition challenging the court directive to waive interest on interest on loans above Rs 2 crore (except for consolidated exposure).

Centre had last year agreed to credit in the accounts of eligible borrowers the difference between compound interest and simple interest collected on loans of up to Rs 2 crore after the matter reached the Supreme Court.

As per brokerages report, the company's interest across all lenders is around Rs 14,000 crore. Excluding the relief for loans upto Rs 2 crore (estimated to cost around Rs 6,500 crore), an additional relief of about Rs 7,500 crore will need to be provided to borrowers.