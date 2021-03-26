Government infuses Rs 5,500 crore equity capital into Punjab & Sind Bank

The shareholders approved the allotment of shares to the government with requisite majority of 99.018 per cent, cast in favour of the resolution, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

With the allotment, Government of India holding has increased from 83.06 per cent to 97.07 per cent, it said.

Punjab & Sind Bank stock was trading at Rs 16.10 on BSE, down 1.83 per cent from the previous closes.