 Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Diesel
SAED on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will continue to be at 'nil'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Diesel | File

Government has hiked the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or windfall tax on crude petroleum from Rs 1,600 per tonne to Rs 4,250 per tonne with effect from August 1.

It has also increased the windfall tax on diesel to Re.1 per litre from zero. According to a gazette notification, these changes will come into effect from August 1 onwards.

The windfall tax on petrol however will continue to be at 'nil', the notification said. Similarly, SAED on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will also continue to be at 'nil'. Government revises windfall tax on these commodities on a fortnightly basis.

This comes after the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,600 per tonne from zero in the last month.

article-image
