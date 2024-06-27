Government Can Block Your Calls & SMS: New Telecommunication Act 2023

Picture credit: Pixabay

The Telecommunications Act 2023 will bring about a number of noteworthy modifications to India's telecom legislation.Commencing yesterday, June 26, as a result of the significant technological advancements in the telecommunications industry, this new legislation will replace the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 and the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act of 1933.

With a greater emphasis on infrastructure modernization, national security, and consumer protection, the Telecommunications Act 2023 significantly modifies India's telecom laws.

One of the most important clauses gives the government the authority to take over and oversee any networks or services related to telecommunications in the event that war, friendly relations with other countries, or national security demand it. This is a big step toward maintaining the security and stability of the country.

Regulations on sim cards

The Act also establishes new guidelines for the maximum number of SIM cards that a person may own. Up to nine SIM cards may be registered under one person's name. But residents of the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir can only have six SIM cards.

representational pic

Heavy fines will be imposed for exceeding these limits: Rs 50,000 for the first violation and Rs 2 lakh for subsequent violations. Furthermore, using someone else's identity documents to obtain a SIM card carries serious consequences that can include up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

Monitoring and interception

The government can monitor and regulate message and call transmissions by intercepting telecom services in times of emergency or when there is a threat to national security. For journalists, there are, nonetheless, some exclusions.

Communications sent for news purposes by journalists with accreditation are not subject to surveillance. However, their calls and messages might be watched and blocked if their reports are thought to pose a risk to national security.

Unsolicited commercial messages (Spam Messages)

Unsolicited commercial messages are one of the issues that the Act addresses. Operators sending commercial messages without user consent could face fines up to Rs 2 lakh and might even be banned from providing services. This clause attempts to shield customers from unsolicited spam communications.

