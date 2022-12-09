e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment aims to meet disinvestment target this fiscal

Government aims to meet disinvestment target this fiscal

At the current market cap, the government's stake in HZL is worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Government aims to meet disinvestment target this fiscal | PTI
Follow us on

Government aims to complete the first tranche of proceeds from Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) during the current fiscal, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

This, he said, would help the Centre meet its disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Speaking at a summit organised by CII, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the government is working on offer for sale (OFS) for Hindustan Zinc.

He indicated that some stake dilution is likely to happen this fiscal.

Read Also
Edayar Zinc Ltd to open multi-zone industrial park and logistics hub in Kerala
article-image

Pandey further said that stake sales of IDBI Bank and Concor would take time and may not be completed this year.

At the current market cap, the government's stake in HZL is worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore. However, since the stake sale will happen in tranches, the Centre may get some portion of the expected receipts in the current financial year itself.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has so far raised Rs 62,000 crore from stake sales and dividends.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Niti Vice Chairperson: Finance ministry, commerce ministry seized of issue of duty structure

Niti Vice Chairperson: Finance ministry, commerce ministry seized of issue of duty structure

Bidding for Concor privatisation likely to begin in January

Bidding for Concor privatisation likely to begin in January

Amid global economic uncertainty what makes Indian economy stand out? |Teji Mandi Explains

Amid global economic uncertainty what makes Indian economy stand out? |Teji Mandi Explains

Centre seeks Parliament nod for expenditure of additional Rs 3.25 lakh cr for rest of FY

Centre seeks Parliament nod for expenditure of additional Rs 3.25 lakh cr for rest of FY

Mutual funds SIPs garnered Rs 13,306 cr in Nov

Mutual funds SIPs garnered Rs 13,306 cr in Nov