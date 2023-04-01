Google's cost-cutting measures to impact employee perks; reduce hiring pace: Report | Image: Google (Representative)

Google, which has always been recognized as one of the best workplaces, is now planning to cut down on some of the perks that have become expensive for the company, reported Business Insider that accessed a memo sent to Google employees. According to the report the tech giant will reduce or eliminate its company-wide perks that include micro kitchens which provide free snacks, company lunches, laundry services and massages. In addition Google is also going to slow down its hiring process to save costs.

According to the report by Business Insider, Ruth Porat, Google's Chief Financial Officer, said that Google needs to use its funds more efficiently to focus more on higher-priority work. Porta in the memo that was sent to the employees on Friday said that the company will reduce the hiring pace.

Interestingly, the tech giant has also said that it will stop spending on personal equipment like laptops. Porat also added that the perk adjustments will vary based on office location needs and the requirements or trends in each office space.

The company is considering closing the micro kitchen on days where there is a lower volume of use and shifting some fitness class timings depending on the number of people attending. These park reductions, according to the company, are to create savings and help improve other areas like machine utilization. Though these perk adjustments may seem like a very significant change to the employees of Google, on a longer run it may also help them ensure that there are no more layoffs.

Though Google will continue to offer industry-leading perks, amenities and benefits, there will be some adjustments made to ensure better use of resources.

Google layoff

Google had earlier this year announced that it will be laying off 6 per cent of its working staff, amounting to 12,000 employees to help direct the company focus on its highest priorities that include Artificial intelligence.