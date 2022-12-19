GoogleForIndia2022: India's data protection bill to be passed in Monsoon session of 2023, says IT Minister

India is zooming ahead on the path to digitisation with almost 70 crore people having access to the internet. Indian tech firms such as TCS are among top IT firms globally, and the country remains a major market for big tech. In the age when data is wealth, India's IT minister Ashwini Vaishwaw has announced that India's Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will be passed in 2023's monsoon session of the parliament.

While speaking at Google For India event, the IT and telecom minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation.

The minister said Digital Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill would be passed in Parliament in July-August. He said under Telecommunication Bill, the government will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user's protection.

He said that a balanced way of absorbing technology is needed in India when cost of data is low and adoption of technology is fast. The government is creating three horizontals with the telecommunications bill for the carrier, the digital data protection bill for privacy of the citizesns, and the digital India bill. They expect to complete the integration of the comprehensive legal framework for data within 14 months.