Google won't let users sign in on old Android devices from September 27; all you need to know

By IANS

When support ends for sign-in with a Google Account on Android 2.3.7 and below, the users will receive a username or password error if they try to sign in to their devices
Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27.

What happens after September 27

  • If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

  • "If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so in order to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device," the company said in an update.

  • "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021," the company added. Android 2.3.7 was released nearly 10 years ago.

  • When support ends for sign-in with a Google Account on Android 2.3.7 and below, the users will receive a username or password error if they try to sign in to their devices or to add an email or calendar account.

  • "You will be able to sign into your account with a newer Android version (3.0 or newer). If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so," Google advised.

  • If you cannot update your device to a newer Android version (3.0+), you can try to log into your Google account on your device's web browser.

  • You can still use some Google services when logged into Google on your device's web browser.

