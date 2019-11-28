Google warned 500 users of govt-backed phishing attacks in India

Nearly 500 users were warned of government-backed phishing attacks in India and 12,000 globally, between the three months of July and September, said a Google report. However, the report doesn't make it clear whether the attacks are done by governments on their own citizens or by the governments on other countries' citizens.

Google categorically made it clear that such "government-backed attacks" were carried out in Russia and South Korea. Mostly, the warnings given by Google were regarding the “credential phishing emails” wherein an email is sent to the user asking to enter her/his password.