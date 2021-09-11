Google Search on desktop web officially gets dark theme; all you need to know

Google is adding an official dark mode to search on desktops, letting those who prefer to avoid bright webpages complete their searches while bathed in inky gray.



How it works

Users can open settings and they will see "Appearance" at the end of the menu. That will take users to Search Settings > Appearance with the ability to select -- Device default, Dark theme and Light theme.



This dark gray background will appear wherever a user is signed in with their Google Account on desktop, reports 9To5Google.



Search pages include the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings, among others.



As per the report, users might also get a banner in Search results, while some have spotted a sun icon in the top-right corner to quickly enable/disable.



In announcing, Google acknowledged user requests for this feature and said the Search dark theme would be fully available in the coming weeks.



"I am thrilled to announce that starting today and fully rolling out over the next few weeks, Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop," the company said.



This feature is also reportedly being tested for mobile.





Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:50 PM IST