Google preparing new Chromecast device powered by Google TV

Google is reportedly preparing a new device in the same family As the Chromecast With Google TV.

In 2020, Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV as a showcase for its new big screen experience, the reports said.

The reports also stated that Google has an Android-powered device in the works codenamed Boreal.

The report further said that Boreal is directly connected to the same Google TV Chromecast software for Android that powers the Chromecast with Google TV.

The codename Boreal was found in the same family as Sabrina, which refers to the current Chromecast with Google TV, the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:16 PM IST