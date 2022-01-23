e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Google preparing new Chromecast device powered by Google TV

Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV as a showcase for its new big screen experience IN 2020, the reports said. |

Google is reportedly preparing a new device in the same family As the Chromecast With Google TV.

In 2020, Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV as a showcase for its new big screen experience, the reports said.

The reports also stated that Google has an Android-powered device in the works codenamed Boreal.

The report further said that Boreal is directly connected to the same Google TV Chromecast software for Android that powers the Chromecast with Google TV.

The codename Boreal was found in the same family as Sabrina, which refers to the current Chromecast with Google TV, the report said.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
