Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone's hands-on video surfaces online ahead of launch

Google is planning to launch its Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October, and now a new leaked video shows what is apparently a prototype of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

YouTuber M. Brandon (@thisistechtoday) has shared a new video of Pixel 6 Pro. According to the video, the device may come with thin bezels and a hole-punch cut out.

The eight-second long video shows the black colour model of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The upcoming smartphone in the video can be seen with a power button on the right side, a volume rocker on the same side and a triple camera setup can be seen on the back.

The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come preinstalled with a digital car key application, reports XDA Developers.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:36 PM IST