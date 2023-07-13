Google Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Google Pay on Thursday introduced UPI Lite, a new feature enabling users to conduct small transactions on the platform without the need for a UPI pin.
Within the Google Pay app, users have the option to create a UPI Lite wallet, which can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 at once. This feature facilitates instant UPI transactions of up to ₹200.
How to activate UPI LITE on Google Pay
1. Open the Google Pay app
2. At the top right, tap your Profile picture.
3. Tap Pay PIN-free UPI Lite.
4. Enter the amount you want to add. (You can load up to ₹2,000 INR.)
5. Enter your UPI PIN.
(Note: You can only create one UPI Lite account on Google Pay.)
Partnership with Reserve Bank of India and NPCI
The Reserve Bank of India launched UPI Lite, a digital payment service developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in September 2022.
