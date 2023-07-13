 Google Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGoogle Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Google Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The Reserve Bank of India launched UPI Lite, a digital payment service developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in September 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Google Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know |

Google Pay on Thursday introduced UPI Lite, a new feature enabling users to conduct small transactions on the platform without the need for a UPI pin.

Within the Google Pay app, users have the option to create a UPI Lite wallet, which can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 at once. This feature facilitates instant UPI transactions of up to ₹200.

How to activate UPI LITE on Google Pay

1. Open the Google Pay app

2. At the top right, tap your Profile picture.

3. Tap Pay PIN-free UPI Lite.

4. Enter the amount you want to add. (You can load up to ₹2,000 INR.)

5. Enter your UPI PIN.

(Note: You can only create one UPI Lite account on Google Pay.)

Partnership with Reserve Bank of India and NPCI

The Reserve Bank of India launched UPI Lite, a digital payment service developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in September 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Prudential Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

ICICI Prudential Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: AngelOne Net Profit Rises To ₹220.8 Cr; Tata Metaliks Net Profit Jumps To...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: AngelOne Net Profit Rises To ₹220.8 Cr; Tata Metaliks Net Profit Jumps To...

Google Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Google Pay Launches UPI Lite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Zetwerk Manufacturing Appoints Pulkit Bhandari As Its CFO

Zetwerk Manufacturing Appoints Pulkit Bhandari As Its CFO

Vikash Sorout Invested $30 Million In Oil And Gas Company In Saudi Arabia At $90 Billion Valuation

Vikash Sorout Invested $30 Million In Oil And Gas Company In Saudi Arabia At $90 Billion Valuation