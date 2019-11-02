Google Pay India continues Diwali scheme – how you can get a Rangoli or Flower stamp

This Diwali, GPay launched an offer that required its users to collect five stamps like Diya, Jhumka, Flower, Lanterns and Rangoli introduced by it. Google Pay is giving its users a chance to win Rs 251 and additional prize money of up to 1 lakh. Users who get all the five stamps will win reward of Rs 251 directly into the linked bank account.

Below are 6 methods through which you can increase your chance of winning the gift amount.

Method 1

1. Go to Paytm and go to the Add Money Option.

2. Enter any amount like Rs. 50 or more to your wallet.

3. Pay using Google Pay UPI.

4. There is a high chance of you getting the flower or rangoli stamps.

Method 2

1. Add any item to purchase from Amazon or Flipkart with minimum amount of Rs. 50 or more.

2. Pay Using BHIM UPI and in address bar add your Google pay address and pay for it through Google Pay.

3. Using this method you stand a good chance to win Flower or Rangoli stamps.

Method 3

1. Initiate Recharge, Bill Payments options with a minimum amount of Rs.35

3. Pay Using the Google Pay App.

Method 4

1. Download the CRED App

2. Sign up on CRED and add credit card and pay your credit card bill

3. Pay using the Google Pay app.

Method 5

In its Diwali offer, Google had announced that they had sent out notifications to all that they were providing Flower or Rangoli stamps, which meant the you just need to initiate a Mobile recharge or pay any bill using the Google Pay app and you could stand a chance to win the stamps.

Method 6

1. You need is Business QR Code or PhonePe or Google Pay or PayTM.

2. Save that QR code in your phone.

3. Go to Google Pay and Scan the QR code using Google Pay QR Scanner.

4. Pay any amount above Rs.50 and get a chance to win the stamps.