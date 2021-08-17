Google Cloud appoints Bhanumurthy Ballapuram as JAPAC VP for Customer Experience

Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has appointed former Wipro executive Bhanumurthy Ballapuram as Vice President for Customer Experience, Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC).

He will report to Google Vice President for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US, a statement by Google Cloud, said.

An NIT Warangal and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Bhanumurthy joins Google from Wipro where he served as President and COO. He has more than 25 years of experience in senior management roles in the high-growth IT services industry serving Global Fortune 500 customers, the statement said.

"Bhanumurthy will partner with our regional leadership - including Karan Bajwa for APAC and Tomoyuki Hirate for Japan - to further our commitment to the success of our customers and continue to advance Google Cloud's enterprise momentum in the market," it added.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 04:22 PM IST