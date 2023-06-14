Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks About Ex-Employees Creating 2,000 Startups, Joining Rival OpenAI

Giving a positive twist to this issue he said that some of the startups eventually become cloud customers of Google, while some even return to the big tech. | Photo: PTI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently in an interview with Bloomberg addressed the concerns regarding Google researchers leaving the company to establish startups or join rivals like OpenAI. During the interview he revealed that former Googlers have created 2,000 startups. This according to him is positive and will benefit the company in the long run.

Giving a positive twist to this issue he said that some of the startups eventually become cloud customers of Google, while some even return to the big tech. According to Pichai, this positive trend is health for the tech ecosystem.

Google in January this year conducted layoff firing over 12,000 employees impacting multiple offices across the globe. Pichai said, "Googlers have left to create over 2,000 startups, last I counted, and I think that's great. Some of them are cloud customers down the line for us. Some of them come back. I think it's healthy."

Google's CEO talks about competition in AI

The tech giant CEO has also revealed the company's strategy around its chatbot Brad. Pichai in the interview agreed that there are areas where Google excels while there are some where the company is currently lagging behind. He also spoke that currently the company is at an early stage for the development of the chatbot technology.

He further acknowledged the competitive nature of the AI industry but said he has confidence in Google's long-standing focus on AI. He added that Google has been an AI native for a good time giving it a good position for the current era.

Comparing the present situation to the transition to mobile, Pichai expressed that Google is better prepared for the current and future challenges brought by AI.