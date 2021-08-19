Google Calendar to soon let you share working location

Advertisement

Amid the increase in hybrid work environments, tech giant Google is reportedly letting users share day-to-day locations in Calendar.

According to 9To5Google, Google Calendar already lets you specify working hours and, earlier this year, it has added support for split schedules.

"Starting August 30, 2021, you will be able to indicate where you are working from directly on your calendar. You can add a weekly working location routine and update your location as plans change," the company said in a blogpost.

It's up to you whether you want to "Enable working location" to let "others know where you're working when they invite you to an event".

This information will be limited to people who can already view your free/busy availability. The goal of this feature is to make it "easier to plan in-person collaboration or set expectations," the report said.

Next to the day/hour list, there will be a dropdown to choose from Office, Home, Unspecified, or "Somewhere else," it added.

On the Calendar grid, location will appear in between the day/date in the Week view and day-long events. The main screen lets you quickly update your location.

This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled at the domain or OU level.

If you'd like to disable this feature setting and prevent the onboarding promo from being shown automatically for your users, be sure to disable the setting in the Admin console before August 30, the report said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 04:47 PM IST