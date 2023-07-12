 Google AR's Software Head Resigns Due To "Unstable commitment and vision" Of The Company
According to Lucovsky's Linkedin profile, before becoming the leader of the OS team for AR at Google, he worked at Facebook for four years where he was the general manager of Oculus VR.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Mark Lucovsky, Google's head of operating systems of the AR (augmented reality) division, on Monday via Twitter announced that he has left the company due to changes in AR leadership and Google's unstable commitment and vision.

He is also known for his contribution of the Windows NT operating system creation and design, which worked as a base for all Windows version following Window XP.

In February this year, Clay Bavor, Google's vice president of labs, had also announced his departure after working 18 years at the company. Last month, it was reported that the tech giant had killed its plans for the AR glasses codenamed 'Project Iris'.

