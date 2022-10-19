Good time to buy gold as prices dip before Diwali and industry predicts surge

Keep an eye out for hallmarks to make sure that you invest in top quality gold while buying the yellow metal for the festive season. |

Amid political and economic uncertainty, gold has once again emerged as a secure asset to park funds for investors, while central banks are also stocking up more of the yellow metal. Although this has spurred the global appetite for gold and caused an uptick in prices, its glitter has been fading away in India days before Diwali. As strength of the US dollar caps gold rates, prices for 22 carat and 24 carat have fallen by Rs 2 per gram and Rs 4 per gram respectively.



Subdued ahead of a surge?



Although the bullion industry has predicted a 10 per cent rise in gold rates over the next year, based on a survey or traders and refiners, 24 carat gold in India went down from Rs 5,068 to Rs 5,064 per gram. At the same time, 22 carat gold is now priced at Rs 4,642 compared to Rs 4,646 on Tuesday.



Gold is priced highest in Chennai at Rs 4,705 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,131 a gram for 24 carat.



Mumbai’s consumers can buy 22 carat gold at Rs 4,642 a gram and 24 carat gold for Rs 5,064 per gram.



Delhi’s rates are higher than the financial capital at Rs 4,657 a gram for 22 carat, and Rs 5,079 for 24 carat gold.



For Kolkata, and Bengaluru, per gram rates are Rs 4,642 and Rs 4,647 respectively for 22 carat gold, while the same for 24 carat is Rs 5,064 and Rs 5,071.



On the other hand, silver dipped from Rs 56.60 to Rs 56.40 per gram, with the highest rate in Chennai at Rs 61.5 a gram, followed by Mumbai and Delhi at Rs 56.4.



Opportunity to scale up investment



The drop in prices when the festive cheer is right around the corner is a good opportunity to buy precious metals before the demand picks up across the country Dhanteras closes in. Considered auspicious in India, gold has maintained its position as a safe investment in turbulent times globally. It’s also essential to keep an eye out for hallmarks to make sure that you are buying high quality gold.