Good news for tipplers: Swiggy, Zomato begin home delivery of liquor in Ranchi and other cities of Jharkhand

Online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato on Thursday said they have received permissions to start alcohol home delivery service in Jharkhand.

When liquor shops were reopened in Jharkhand on Wednesday for the first time after the lockdown was imposed in the state, tipplers were seen queuing outside these shops, despite an additional 25 per cent Value Added Tax imposed on liquor by the state government.

But the residents of Ranchi can now order home delivery of alcohol through the 'Wine Shops' category by updating their Swiggy app, the company said, adding that the service will go live in other major cities in the state within a week.

A Zomato spokesperson said that its alcohol home delivery service will go live in Ranchi later on Thursday and seven other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days.

"With due permissions and licences in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can enable responsible consumption of alcohol as well as provide an option that's safer and promotes social distancing," the Zomato spokesperson told IANS.