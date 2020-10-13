Good news for Starbucks lovers in India: Enjoy your favorite coffee only at Rs 190 on Oct 17 and 18

With the favourite neighbourhood store completing 8 years, Starbucks is delighted to reward its customers through a limited time period celebratory offer.

Closing in on the heels of their eighth anniversary, the coffee major is honouring the human connection and its commitment to the highest quality coffee for enthusiasts across India. On 17th and 18th October 2020, customers can enjoy any tall beverage at INR 190*. The offer is valid across all stores through dine in and take away and on delivery through Swiggy and Zomato

With presence across 13 cities and 200 stores in India, this gestural offer is an expression of the brand’s gratitude to its customers for their continued love and support during this incredible journey.

Head to your nearest Starbucks store or order online through delivery Swiggy and Zomato to join the celebrations! #Starbucks190

* T&Cs Apply: Price is excluding taxes and the offer is applicable on tall beverages only. *