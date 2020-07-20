Good day for HDFC Bank; gains 4% as equity indices show an upswing

Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 percent during early hours on Monday following handsome gains by private banks.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 percent at 37,396 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 107 points or 0.99 percent at 11,009.

Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.25 percent and FMCG which was down by 0.2 percent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank and financial service up by 2.2 percent, PSU bank by 1.9 percent and IT by 1.2 percent.

Among stocks, HDFC Bank surged by 4.07 percent to Rs 1,143.20 per share after the private sector lender reported nearly 20 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 6,659 crore.

ICICI Bank was up by 3.2 percent, IndusInd Bank by 2.3 percent and State Bank of India by 2.2 percent. The other prominent gainers were Britannia, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Grasim.

However, Sun Pharma dipped by 3.5 percent to Rs 486 per share while Cipla was down by 1.7 percent. Tata Motors, Titan, Nestle India, Hindustan Lever and Maruti Suzuki too traded with negative bias but with thin margins.